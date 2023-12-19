Full chapel for special services in Chichester
Michael Christie, business leader at Chichester Crematorium said: “We are so pleased to have been able to facilitate these special services. People also hung stars bearing the names of their loved ones on our tree of remembrance and the feedback was very positive; people said that they especially liked attending a service with others who had also experienced loss, as it made the atmosphere feel really inclusive and supportive.
“We also took donations for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, a wonderful new local charity that supports very poorly children and their families. I am pleased to report that the retiring collections, topped up by the Crematorium, raised £500.”
Adding that he hopes that the crematorium will holdmore similar events in the future, Michael praised all those who worked so hard to put the service together, saying: “It was fantastic teamwork and I am really grateful to everyone who helped.”