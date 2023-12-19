Chichester Crematorium’s recent services for those who have loved and lost saw every seat filled. Taking place on Wednesday 13th and Friday 15th December, attendees were able to enjoy singing carols, as well as readings and solos from local performers.

Michael Christie, business leader at Chichester Crematorium said: “We are so pleased to have been able to facilitate these special services. People also hung stars bearing the names of their loved ones on our tree of remembrance and the feedback was very positive; people said that they especially liked attending a service with others who had also experienced loss, as it made the atmosphere feel really inclusive and supportive.

“We also took donations for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, a wonderful new local charity that supports very poorly children and their families. I am pleased to report that the retiring collections, topped up by the Crematorium, raised £500.”

