Full Monty and Game of Thrones star in Chichester musical debut

Mark Addy – known to an international screen audience for The Full Monty and Game of Thrones – is taking to the stage in his first-ever musical… in a place he was told he visited as a child.

“I have not played Chichester before but we had relatives down your way and I have a photo of myself as a child in somebody's back garden that was apparently in Chichester! I have no recollection of it!”

Mark is now looking forward to getting to know the city rather better, stepping into Harold’s long distance walking shoes in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, the new musical which opens the 2025 Minerva season (May 5-June 14) at Chichester Festival Theatre.

“It came in via my agents. My agent sent me the script and some demos of the songs and said that (director) Katy Rudd was interested in whether I would play Harold Fry. I said ‘I don't do musicals!’ I have never done a musical, but he said ‘Have a listen!’ So I listened to the songs and it's hard to describe really… I was just completely blown away by what was there. I was just literally in pieces. I just thought that this is a very, very beautiful thing… and it's pretty rare that that happens. I knew it was a no-brainer for me to be involved.”

The music comes from Mike Rosenberg (aka Passenger).

“And the great thing about Mike’s songs is that the songs all tell the story. There is no interruption. It's the people that Harold meets on his journey that sing him their stories and they change his perspective on life and his idea of humanity. It's all an education for him. He is on a quest to try to save an unsavable friend. It's a kind of fool's errand in a way but the journey that he goes on teaches him about himself and about what has happened to him historically and what he and his wife have never come to terms with. He is forced to face up to the kind of things that have been buried in the back of his mind for a couple of decades. He and his wife have lived a difficult existence over that period of time but through going on this journey there is light at the end of the tunnel for them.

“I would not say he is stuck in a rut but he has gone about his work and his life as a mundane existence because that is the easiest thing to do, but then he receives a letter from a woman that he used to work with and the context is that she is in a hospice with no family. He tries to write to her a letter but in the circumstances what do you write? He writes his best version of a letter of sympathy and goes to post it but he thinks ‘I can't post this’ so he just decides to walk a bit further and basically he just carries on walking.”

Mark is of course recognisable from his big screen appearances: “But theatre is how I started out. When I was 15 I started working backstage at the theatre in York. It was a work experience, like an internship and you would work for a company for three weeks. I was always very keen on drama at school. I was not particularly academic. I was working in a scenery workshop for three weeks and I loved the place and I was working with some amazing people. At the end of the three weeks the master carpenter said ‘Would you come and crew during the panto and we will pay you?’ I did a year of sixth-form but I dropped out because every evening I was at the theatre. I spent all my life in the theatre and then the boss there said that I could have full-time job if I wanted.”

For Mark, it was the perfect start, watching actors go about their business, seeing the different ways they would deliver a line, seeing how performances can change.

It wasn't until a few years later that The Full Monty came along: “I left drama school when I was 20 and it took me 12 years to get my first full movie, and that was The Full Monty. I was just breaking into TV and getting a little bit of a profile which meant that you could start getting better roles in the theatre. But then The Full Monty happened and everything went a little bit crazy.

“It opened in America before the UK and it caused a bit of a stir at the Sundance Film Festival which was a surprise. I was not sure that it would play outside of Yorkshire! But it was great to see American audiences being so thrilled with it. It opened in a small way, two screens in New York and four in LA and people were queuing around the block. So it just developed by word of mouth. People just wanted to see it so actually when it opened in the UK it was being seen as this little British film that was doing big things in America, and I think that helped!”