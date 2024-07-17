Fully accessible public toilets now open in key visitor areas of Chichester District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project to install a further two fully accessible public toilets in Midhurst and Selsey has just been completed.

Known as Changing Places toilets, the facilities are specifically designed to meet the needs of disabled children and adults with complex care needs who need the support of a carer. The facilities have much more space than a conventional accessible toilet and also include specialist equipment.

It now brings the total number of Changing Places toilets in the district to four, with one in Bracklesham Barn having opened in January. A facility is also located in Chichester’s Northgate car park and opened in 2016.

The facilities in Midhurst, Selsey and Bracklesham are the result of a funding bid submitted by Chichester District Council to the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Following the bid, the council was awarded £210,000 to enable delivery of the projects.

The new facility at Bracklesham Barn was managed by East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council, with Selsey Town Council managing the delivery of the scheme at the Selsey Centre. Chichester District Council oversaw the delivery of the new facility in North Street, Midhurst – next to the existing public toilets.

“I’m really pleased that these facilities are now in place and ready to use,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet member for Growth and Place at Chichester District Council. “We now have a fully accessible facility in each main visitor area of the district which I am sure will make a huge difference to many people.

“Standard accessible toilets were designed for disabled people who can use the toilet independently and are less suitable for children and adults who need more support. It’s something many of us take for granted, but these new facilities will enable many more people to get out and about and enjoy our wonderful district without the added worry and anxiety about where to find suitable toilets. It means people can be more confident about going out with their loved ones and makes our district much more accessible.”

All Changing Places facilities include a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench; a ceiling hoist to allow safe transfer from a wheelchair; and a peninsular toilet which enables support from both sides. It means the toilet can be used by people with profound disabilities and those with other physical problems such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.

Changing Places was established in 2005 and is a national initiative that works with a wide range of organisations and businesses to help provide fully accessible toilets. Its ultimate aim is to have fully accessible toilets installed in all big public spaces so that people can access their community easily and with dignity.

Selsey Town Council’s Chair of Assets and Amenities Committee, Councillor Ian Martin says: “We’re pleased that funding has enabled the installation of the Changing Places Toilet at the Selsey Centre, ensuring everyone can comfortably enjoy spending time in Selsey. This reflects our dedication to inclusivity and valuing every individual. Selsey Town Council thanks the UK Government and Muscular Dystrophy UK for awarding the grant funding through Chichester District Council.”

To access a map of more than 1,700 Changing Places facilities across the country to plan a journey around them, visit: https://www.changing-places.org/find

For more information about Chichester District Council’s public toilets, please visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/publictoilets