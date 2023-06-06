Fun afternoon for all the family at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course

For those who have always wanted to have a go at golf but don’t know where to start, then now is the time to make a date for the Family & Friends Fun Afternoon at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course this summer.

Junior player tries out Eastbourne Downs Golf Course

For those who have always wanted to have a go at golf but don’t know where to start, then now is the time to make a date for the Family & Friends Fun Afternoon at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course this summer.

The event is taking place at the course on East Dean Road on Saturday June 24 between 1pm-3.30pm.

There will be free access to the course with equipment available to borrow for all the family to get out and try a couple of shots.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at putting, chipping and even Tri Golf - a fun official alternative version of golf. Designed specifically for primary school children, Tri Golf is played with light plastic clubs and rubber balls with shots aimed at bright colourful targets that can be attached to the floor or wall.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course members will be on hand to accompany first time players around the course, or for those who are already experienced members of another golf club, they may try out the course unaccompanied.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has always wanted to give golf a go to do just that at the Downs Golf Course.

“There will be members on hand to give a helping hand and with the course offering such stunning views, it’s sure to be a great experience.”

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course, a friendly course ensuring affordable golf for all, has an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse and garden which are both open to the general public.

Junior membership starts at just £30 for under 15s. Reduced rates are also available for those aged 15–30 years-old and non-members are welcome with Green Fees from £22 for 18 holes (after 3pm) and £15 for under 18’s, or £15 for 9 holes (after 6pm).

Gift vouchers are also available at VisitEastbourne.com/giftvouchers for afternoon cream teas, green fees and club memberships for the keen golfer in your life.