Fun and games at Terry’s Place day centre

Terry’s Place is a charity in Westhampnett, Chichester that provides an inclusive, accessible and friendly day care service. They provide support for a broad range of needs for those in later life, their families and carers.

Terry’s Place offers a huge range of activities, tailored to cater to the varied interests of their visitors. From furry friend visits that ignite smiles to spirited rounds of bingo, every moment at Terry’s Place is infused with joy and camaraderie.

Visitor John reigns supreme on the interactive air hockey table while other visitors love the cozy charm of their regular cinema days on their big screen. With monthly performances by talented musicians and interactive activities, there's always something delightful in store.

In a recent announcement, Terry’s Place revealed rare availability on Thursdays, welcoming new guests to experience their nurturing environment. A haven for family and friend carers needing a break, as well as individuals seeking social or emotional stimulation, Terry’s Place offers a range of activities designed to enrich lives and foster meaningful connections.

Visitor Val with a therapy dog

Led by a dedicated team of experienced professionals and volunteers, Terry’s Place is committed to its mission of enriching lives and fostering meaningful connections. From engaging social activities to personalized support and advice, they strive to meet the diverse needs of their visitors.

“Our goal is simple,” says Lisa Kail, CEO at Terry’s Place. “We want our visitors to feel happy, content, inspired, refreshed, and nourished – emotionally and physically. Every moment spent here is precious, and we strive to make it count.”