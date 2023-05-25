Fun at the fair with Arundel Church of England Primary School

An afternoon of traditional family fun with a twist is planned for the Arundel Church of England summer fair which will be held on June 17.

Submitted article

The fair, organised by FACES; Friends of Arundel Church of England Primary School, hopes to raise vital funds to support children and education at the school.

It will be held from 12-3pm on the school grounds.

Stalls planned include a bouncy castle, pony rides, Punch and Judy, traditional fairground games, plants and produce stall, cake stall, face painting and hair-braiding. A fabulous barbecue and drinks and food stalls will keep people’s energy up to enjoy the day.

The fair is being supported by the local business community, some of which will be there on the day with a splash-tastic stall by Arundel Lido, gorgeous gin from Arundel Gin, coffee by Harrie’s mobile and stalls run by the Arundel Women’s Institute plus many more.

One of the star turns on the day will be the drawing of the raffle with top prizes donated by a whole host of fantastic local business.

Support from the fair has also come from the Norfolk Estate and Peach Carpentry Ltd, who have sponsored the event and Black Rabbit, Arundel, Stubbs Copse Woodyard, Morrisons Littlehampton, Asda Ferring and Warburton’s Bread who have donated supplies.