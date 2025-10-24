Fun family show as Sister Act the Musical hits the stage

Evolve Theatre Company take to the stage with Sister Act the Musical – A Divine Musical Comedy at the Millenium Theatre, Westbourne House School, PO20 2BH, a big cast production which is all about offering opportunities to people with stage experience and equally to those with none.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performances are Thursday October 30, 7.30pm; Friday, October 31, 7.30pm and Saturday November 1 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets on www.ticketsource.co.uk/evolve-theatre-company

With music by Alan Menkin and lyrics by Glenn Slater, it will be directed by Maria Lee who runs the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We used to be Rainbow Musical Productions until about four years ago. We just wanted a fresh start really. It is a non-profit organisation which exists to support the community. It is all about family. It is all about supporting people that have not had any theatre experience before but also those that have done it before. In this show we've got such a range of abilities and it is all about making people feel welcome, those that have never done it before and those that have been doing it for years and years. The thing about this company is that it is all about the people.”

As for Sister Act: “We had a few options of shows that we were looking at. The thing about musical theatre is that it tends to be fairly female heavy and we don't get many men unfortunately. We saw that Sister Act was coming up and we thought that it was fun and it was silly and it was just a great show. We did Bad Girls in March and this is a nice contrast. We had the more gritty naughty Bad Girls and now we are nuns!”

Maria runs the company. For this show, she is directing and producing and is also co-choreographer: “There are about 40 in the cast. Our youngest is 15 and I won't tell you how old the oldest is!”

They are all hoping the show will be a success: “We could always do with more support from the community. I think amateur theatre is struggling. I think we are all struggling at the moment to get the support that is needed. The costs have increased so much for everything, for the licensing and for the theatre rentals and for hiring the band. You're looking at something like 15 grand to put on a show. Without having increased support alongside the increase in costs it becomes very hard to break even. We do other shows to raise money for the next big book show that we do.

“We also make all of our own set and costumes! We pull on all the skills from our cast members and have regular meet ups to work on the set and costumes.”