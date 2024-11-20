Funding available for tree planting in the Chichester District as National Tree Week begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester District Council is reminding landowners that funding is available to support tree planting projects across the Chichester District as part of its ‘Tree Chichester District’ initiative.

The reminder comes in the run up to National Tree Week, which runs from 23 November to 1 December, marking the start of the tree planting season.

Through the council’s ‘Targeted Tree Scheme’, people can access funding to help plant trees, hedgerows, small-wooded areas (copses) and orchards in areas of the district where planting could increase links between habitats and help the local environment adapt to the changing climate.

Funding is also available to support district landowners who would like to plant trees on farmland. The ‘Trees on Farms Scheme’ aims to support tree planting on farmland, which can benefit livestock and crops, while also boosting biodiversity.

Cllr Jonathan Brown and Chichester District Council's Tree Project Officer

People can find more information about both of these schemes at: www.chichester.gov.uk/treescheme or by emailing the council’s Tree Project Officer: [email protected]

“We’re very lucky to be blessed with a large amount of woodland in our district, however quite a big proportion of this is currently fragmented,” explains Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council. “Our targeted scheme seeks to better connect our woodland areas through the planting of new trees and hedgerows that will allow different species to move and migrate for food and to breed.

“As part of the scheme, we have created an interactive map which outlines the areas of the district that have been marked as ‘priority areas’ — these are areas that we have identified where new trees and hedgerows will make a real difference in terms of connecting woodland habitats, providing wildlife corridors for a number of different species. The map is a quick and easy way for people to check whether their land falls within one of these priority areas. Visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/treescheme, and if you are eligible, we’d encourage you to contact our Tree Project Officer by emailing: [email protected].

“I’d also urge owners of farmland to reach out to us about the opportunity to access funding as part of our trees on farms scheme. We know that planting trees on farmland offers a number of benefits, including improved soil health, wind protection, and flood management. It’s also a great way to increase biodiversity and wildlife, and help improve productivity.”

Throughout the summer, the council has also been inviting local community groups, schools, and parish councils to apply for grants to plant community orchards in their area. Successful applicants will receive funding for trees and accessories that will help the trees thrive, such as guards, stakes, and tree ties.

These schemes are all open for applications until Friday 17 January 2025, and funding will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. People can find out more information by emailing: [email protected].

All of these initiatives are part of the council’s Tree Chichester District scheme, which is funded by the government’s Shared Outcomes Fund and is part of the Trees Outside Woodland programme. This seeks to test new ways to boost tree numbers and tree health outside of woodland areas across the country. Since launching in 2021, the Tree Chichester District scheme has seen over 50,000 trees planted across the district through 200 individual projects. For more information, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/treescheme