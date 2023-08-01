Funding boost for people looking to train in building conservation in Sussex

The Sussex Heritage Trust has received funding for young people and those looking to retrain in building conservation. The Foyle Foundation and The Radcliffe Trust announced yesterday, Monday July 31, funding towards full or part-time bursaries to cover the costs of historic building conservation courses.

This funding offers a lifeline to help to continue to preserve and encourage traditional building crafts and skills. In May 2023, Heritage Crafts published the ‘Red List of Endangered Crafts 2023’, which unearthed more traditional craft skills on the verge of extinction in the UK.

Many building conservation crafts, so important in preserving and conserving Sussex’s historical buildings feature, including the making and restoration of historic stained-glass windows which has recently been added to the Red List.

In addition, with generous funding from The Ian Foulerton Charitable Trust, the Sussex Heritage Trust works with Heritage Crafts to provide small grants to fund projects that support and promote endangered crafts in Sussex. There is a maximum of £2,000 available through the Endangered Crafts Fund with the deadline for applications on Friday 6October 6 2023 at 5pm.

Crawley College Students, Ian Vassell and James Law at Weald and Downland Living Museum

Since January 2023, the Sussex Heritage Trust has awarded eight young people with building conservation bursaries and three Sussex-based craftspeople through the Endangered Crafts Fund.

A recent Bursary recipient said: “The course has helped me develop unique skills and techniques and I think it is a great opportunity for young people to learn new skills when they wouldn’t necessarily afford to pay.”

Helen Reeve, CEO of Sussex Heritage Trust said: “Without important funding from trusts like The Foyle Foundation and The Radcliffe Trust, these fundamental craft skills are in danger of dying out. The Sussex Heritage Trust is very grateful to all our funders and supporters for continuing our important charitable work to preserve and protect our future heritage.”

