Funding now exceeds £1m as Heathfield beauty firm seeks to double turnover again

A multi-award-winning beauty firm based in Heathfield is hoping to double its turnover for another consecutive year, with support from HSBC UK.

BeautyPro, which produces a range of skin care sheet masks for men and women, has increased its funding from the bank to more than £1 million to help drive efficiency across the business, enabling it to continue its year-on-year growth.

The latest £300,000 funding package from HSBC UK will allow BeautyPro to increase its stock and fulfil orders quicker, ultimately helping to take on new orders from larger firms and drive new business within untapped sectors. As a result, the company will also be looking to double its number of employees and hopes to purchase new premises with increased warehouse capacity.

Ibs Ansari, Managing Director of BeautyPro, said: “As we continue to grow, it’s vital that we’re smart about the way we operate and employ the best quality of resources.

“Our partnership with HSBC UK has meant that we can invest effectively in new product development that returns that investment in strong sales. HSBC UK has been fantastic to work with and spent time with us to clearly understand our business, find the correct financial requirements and in turn this has helped us grow.

“We have also been able to put quick and simple solutions in place to enable us to speed up our distribution process and adapt to meet the increasing demand for our products, from the likes of larger retailers and airlines.”

Andrew Steer, HSBC UK’s Area Director in Surrey and Sussex, said: “HSBC UK first partnered with BeautyPro three years ago when the business was turning over £500,000. Since then, we’ve continued to support the company as it goes from strength-to-strength, now operating as a multi-million pound business.

“As Ibs and his team set their sights on supplying major UK retail firms, their new stream-lined approach will no doubt see them continue to grow.”

The BeautyPro Sheet Mask range consists of products for the face, under eyes, neck, hands and feet to target anti-ageing concerns. The firm also produces three independent brands: vegan-friendly natura sheet masks, BARBER PRO for men and Evanesce.

HSBC UK has launched a £450 million lending fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Surrey and Sussex, as part of its broader commitment to helping British businesses realise their ambitions for growth. The Surrey and Sussex fund is part of a wider £12 billion SME Fund for businesses across the UK.