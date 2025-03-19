Fundraiser to save Newhaven Food Coop tops £18k

A campaign to save Havens Food Cooperative in Newhaven has raised more than £18k of its £30k target.

Without the money, Havens Food Cooperative has confirmed it is set to finish at the end of March, because it can no longer collect food donations from supermarkets.

The project has been helping reduce waste, while redistributing food, since it was set up in the Covid pandemic.

Manager Rebecca Woolven said: “We have not got any funding currently to be able to continue, which means the collections of the stores will be stopping.

"This means the food support system as it stands will be ending this month.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, securing financing and accessing grants has become a perfect storm for several reasons, including the financial pressures local authorities face and government and lottery funding restructuring.”

Over 100 people have donated to the appeal since we first highlighted their plight two weeks ago.