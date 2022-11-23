Fundraising campaign for Dementia Support hopes to raise £80,000

Dementia Support in Tangmere has launched it's Christmas Double Up Appeal where it hopes to raise a huge £80,000 – with sponsors doubling all donations which are made.

Sage House in Tangmere

Dementia affects the whole family; partners, children, and even close friends of someone with dementia can find themselves in new roles as carers, alongside the huge emotional impact of a diagnosis.

Through donations from public support, local charity Dementia Support is making a difference to families living with dementia. This Christmas there is a wonderful opportunity to make your support and impact go even further.

Diagnoses of dementia are on the rise, with now over 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK, and this figure is due to surpass 1 million by 2025, which puts health and social care services under increasing pressure. The total number of people living with dementia per population in the Chichester constituency and Bognor Regis & Littlehampton constituency puts them both in the top 2.5% nationally for dementia prevalence- meaning the need for Dementia Support’s services is growing year on year.

James Lovell, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Dementia Support, said, “We’re delighted to launch our Christmas Double Up appeal to help more families, where every DONATION made to Dementia Support from Tuesday 29th November until Tuesday 13th December will be DOUBLED by our kind match funding champions, which this Christmas with the challenging economic climate means your donation can have double the impact for families who depend on our services.”

Your donation makes it possible for Dementia Support to deliver essential personalised services to those living with dementia, their loved ones, and their carers throughout their whole dementia journey from their unique hub, Sage House, in Tangmere. As an independent charity, they rely entirely on the kind generosity of the public to provide life changing services including, emotional, social, legal, and financial advice, help to navigate the complex health and social care system, respite care, dementia friendly hairdressing, assisted bathing, wellbeing activities, and courses for carers.

Holly, who’s parents have been supported by Sage House said “Until you know someone with dementia and the impact that it has you don’t realise the help that is needed. I was blown away by all the facilities and everything that was on offer. I know Mum and Dad really loved coming here and Mum still loves coming here.”

To gift families the help to live well with dementia this Christmas and have your donation DOUBLED, please visit: www.dementiasupport.org.uk/donate or, donations can be accepted by post or in person at Sage House.