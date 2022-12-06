Fundraising for 5th Haywards Heath Scouts' new home kickstarted by housebuilder

This month, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to the 5th Haywards Heath (St Paul’s) Scout Group.

5th Haywards Heath (St Paul’s) Scouts Group

Chosen for its exemplary work within the community, and located nearby to the housebuilder’s Wychwood Park development on Rocky Lane, the group will use the much needed donation to boost its fundraising mission for a new meeting hut.

Part of the Mid Sussex Scouts District, the 5th Haywards Heath (St Paul’s) Scout Group provides a varied schedule of activities every week for around 70 young people living in Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas to enjoy. The Group is currently sharing the 1st Haywards Heath premises in Franklands Village. Their fundraising target is £100,000 and hope to start construction on their new meeting hut next year.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We chose to support the 5th Haywards Heath (St Paul’s) Scouts this month to thank them for continuing to provide opportunities for local youth to develop key interpersonal, outdoor and life skills. We are proud to kickstart this crucial fundraising mission, and look forward to seeing construction begin in the not too distant future.”

The donation is part of the housebuilders’ Community Fund initiative, funded by the Barratt Foundation, which supports a local organisation each month with a donation, celebrating their efforts in the local area.

