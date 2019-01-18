Funeral service on pitch of stalwart’s beloved Peacehaven Football Club

The funeral of Sussex football stalwart Bill Parris, who has died at the age of 93, will take place on Wednesday, January 23.

The intention is to hold the service on the pitch of his beloved Peacehaven FC, Piddinghoe Avenue.

It is open to all who would like to pay their respects and celebrate his life.

The service will begin at 3pm (kick-off time) so please arrive at least 15 minutes before to take your seats and wear warm clothing.

Immediate family will accompany Bill to the crematorium after the service and return to the football club for the wake at 5.30pm. All guests are welcome to remain at the club after the service, as the clubhouse will be open.

A board will be up during the wake for people to share their favourite memories, stories and photographs of their time with Bill.

His association with the club stretched back more than 50 years. He served as both player and manager, as committee member, treasurer and, in recent times, as a lifetime president.