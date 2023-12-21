Furniture from show home set to raise thousands for Demelza charity

The entire contents of a five-bedroom show home at Bovis Homes’ The Meadows location in Staplehurst has been handed over to a charity which cares for children with serious or life-limiting conditions.

The homebuilder has given all the furniture – from the sofas to the dining room table – to Demelza to help fund its work supporting children from Kent, south east London and East Sussex.

Most of the goods have gone on sale in the charity’s Maidstone Shopping Outlet on Sandling Road and the charity estimates it will raise more than £3,500 from the donation.

Already two-thirds of the donated goods have been sold or reserved. Some of the smaller items may be sent to the charity’s other 28 charity shops in the coming weeks.

Candice McCabe, marketing manager for Bovis Homes, said: “Demelza does incredible work across the region helping children dealing with extremely serious health conditions to live the very best and most fulfilling lives they can.

“Not only that, but it supports the parents, siblings, grandparents and carers of those children and young people and that is so important.

“I can’t think of a better way to make good use of the furniture from our show home at The Meadows in Staplehurst, now that we no longer have the property on show. Now Demelza can use the furniture to raise much-needed funds for the important work they do.

“And those people who buy the items will be getting some very stylish and affordable additions to their homes as well as supporting an excellent cause.”

Head of Retail E-Commerce and Communications at Demelza, Gemma Cruttenden, said: “We’ve been absolutely delighted by the support from Vistry and Bovis Homes. 84 per cent of our funding comes from our generous supporters and our shops rely on the donation of quality items for us to sell.

“An amazing donation like this makes a huge difference; helping us to continue to deliver outstanding clinical care and emotional support to children with serious or life-limiting conditions and their families – from first diagnosis and for as long as we’re needed.”

The show home interior was planned and furnished by expert interior designers to show potential buyers what the homes would look like when complete and ready to live in. The three-storey townhouse was in the homebuilder’s Yew house style.

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.