Further improvements to children's play areas in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members discussed additional upgrades to the Quinnell Drive play area at the latest meeting of the Assets Management Committee held on Wednesday [20 March], work which will include the removal of the existing climbing frame and installation of an inclusive team swing in its place. Additionally, a new wet-pour surface will be laid at the site to replace the existing bark surface.

New play equipment is to be installed at the Stroma Gardens play area too, including a new swing for older children and a hop-scotch area. Add to that the installation of an inclusive picnic bench and four activity boards at the Battle Road play area (noughts and crosses, shop counter, ping pong and xylophone), two of which have just been carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The above upgrades will be funded from the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions.

Stroma Gardens play area

With the success of the complete refurbishment of the play area in Western Road in 2022, the Town Council took the opportunity last year to bring other playgrounds, including those located in Battle Road and on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field up to optimum standard, delivering exciting upgrades to play equipment and offering excellent play value for all users.

The upgrade to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field play area involved the installation of a 30-metre aerial zipwire, replacement of the broken inclusive roundabout and complete overlaying of the wet-pour in this area.

Additionally, work was already carried out on the play area situated in Battle Road, which involved the installation of a new multi-play unit, teen swings, mother and toddler swing and cradle swing. The Whirly Bird roundabout on this site has been replaced with an inclusive one and the wet-pour surface has been freshly overlayed. Sensory panels and a picnic bench/table are also set to be installed at the site in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The revamp of many of the Town Council-maintained play areas is part of our continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "Children's play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The Town Council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those recently completed or near to completion."

"Our newly upgraded play areas provide a secure, engaging and inclusive environment for children and, featuring innovative play equipment coupled with accessible design elements, our first-rate playgrounds will promote a sense of community, physical activity and social interaction among our younger residents."