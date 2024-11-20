Fusion Holidays announces opening of third retail premises in Worthing in January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fusion Holidays, a leading provider of bespoke travel services and unforgettable holiday experiences, is excited to announce the opening of its third retail location in 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, further solidifying its commitment to delivering exceptional travel solutions to customers across the region.

Continuing to build our garden centre partnership with Your Garden Centre Group The new retail premises will be in the newly refurbished Findon Vale Garden Centre, Findon, strategically positioned to serve a wider customer base and offer an even more convenient and personalised service. With this new location, Fusion Holidays aims to provide a range of exclusive packages, expert travel advice, and an enhanced shopping experience for clients seeking both luxury and adventure.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint and to be opening our third retail location,” said Harry Lightfoot, director of Fusion Holidays. “This new store is a testament to the continued success of our brand and the growing demand for our curated travel services which we have seen a huge increase in people wanting expert travel knowledge, bespoke holidays and a friendly face to discuss ideas and plans with in person. A priceless service that cannot be offered online. As we enter 2025, our goal is to continue helping our customers create unforgettable travel experiences with the expert guidance of our dedicated team.”

The new location will feature a modern design and technology, offering customers the opportunity to explore and book holidays in a welcoming, innovative environment. The store will also provide exclusive in-store offers, as well as access to personalized travel consultations.

Fusion Holidays - Stansted Park Garden Centre

Fusion Holidays remains focused on delivering the highest level of customer service, with plans to continue expanding its services to meet the evolving needs of the modern traveller.

About Fusion Holidays

Fusion Holidays is a leading provider of tailored holiday packages and travel experiences. Whether it's a luxury getaway, family holiday, or an adventure-filled journey, Fusion Holidays offers a range of customizable options that allow clients to explore the world in a way that suits their unique needs, preferences and budget. With a reputation for excellence, Fusion Holidays has built a loyal customer base and continues to be a trusted name in the local community and travel industry.