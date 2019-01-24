Future of Hailsham Post Office secured

Hailsham Town Council has been successful in its bid to take over the franchise of the town’s Post Office.

According to the council, work on the agreement of the lease for new post office premises, terms of contract and other legal processes will be carried out in the coming weeks, before the fitting out of the new post office and its eventual opening in the Spring.

The current plan is to run the service out of no.10 High Street.

Town Mayor Nigel Coltman said, “The post office is an essential component of our community. By taking the opportunity to apply for the franchise and being successful in doing so, your Town Council has ensured our local post office is safeguarded and has a sustainable future for residents and local businesses.”

Deputy Mayor and Vice-Chairman Cllr Grant De Jongh said, “It’s a rare thing for a town to run its own post office, but by taking this on we are ensuring an essential service every resident deserves is maintained in our town centre.”

He thanked all the council officers involved in the process, including the Town Clerk, as well as all Hailsham town councillors.

And Town Clerk John Harrison said, “There is now a tremendous amount of work to be undertaken and I would encourage residents to be patient over the coming weeks as the setting up of a post office facility is not an easy process and takes time.

“However, we will endeavour to keep the public updated on the acquisition of suitable premises and provide announcements as and when new developments arise.”