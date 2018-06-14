Garden centre gets an upgrade

East Sussex garden centres have been making sure it is a sunny day for day centre thanks. John MacCrae, the centre manager from Age UK, received plants and compost generously donated by Tates of Sussex, for the beautiful new centre’s patio area.

“We have a beautiful garden café, that could not be such an inviting place without the generous donations and support of our volunteers and commercial supporters like (Neewhaven’s) Paradise Park,” John said.

“It’s important to support local community projects”, said Mark Curtis. “Adding a touch of nature’s colour can make such a difference to an outdoor space, and really lift the spirit. We are delighted to support this venture.”