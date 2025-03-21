Gareth Southgate story set for Chichester Festival Theatre run

Chichester and Southampton are among the venues as The National Theatre’s smash-hit production Dear England by James Graham heads out on tour this autumn – the tale of Crawley boy Gareth Southgate’s time as England manager.

The play will be at Chichester Festival Theatre from November 20-29 (tickets on sale in July) and the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from January 13-17 2026.

Spokeswoman Amy Johnson said: “Dear England tells the uplifting, at times heartbreaking, and ultimately inspiring story of Gareth Southgate’s revolutionary tenure as England manager in this gripping examination of nation and game. The Olivier Award-winning Best New Play will tour to 16 venues across England from September 15 until March 14 in a co-production with Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith for JAS Theatricals.”

Playwright James Graham, who has enjoyed a number of significant successes in Chichester, said: “I am beyond delighted and grateful that Dear England is heading out on a nation-wide tour across England. To put the national game on the stage of the National Theatre and then into the West End back in 2023 was an utter dream. Now to head out on a nationwide tour feels like winning the treble.

“As someone from a community that had limited access to culture growing up, I'm especially aware of how vital it is to share work of such a scale beyond the capital. And as a lifelong theatre and England fan, the chance to tell a story about the beautiful game and through the prism of Gareth Southgate's transformative term has been a privilege. I think he has been a remarkable leader, and it fills me with great excitement and joy that we get to share Rupert's euphoric and entertaining production, with all its incredible movement and music, once more with audiences around the country.”

Kate Varah, executive director & co-chief executive of the National Theatre, added: “Dear England by James Graham is our award-winning, brilliant play that takes the much-loved topic of football and opens up a lens on so much more: English identity, masculinity and what it means to be a leader. We had a tremendous reaction to Dear England when it was with us on the South Bank and in the West End. Director Rupert Goold has crafted such a wonderful production that will leave you wanting to sing and smile in the stalls and gasp at the penalty shoot-outs. Whether you are a football fan or not, Dear England will bring you joy and hope for all we can achieve in this country.”

In the play, it’s time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. The England men’s team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England was originally commissioned by the National Theatre and developed with the theatre’s New Work department. Its world premiere was on June 20 2023 in the Olivier theatre. Following a sold-out run, Dear England transferred to the Prince Edward Theatre, in London’s West End, from October 9 2023 to January 13 2024, where it broke box office records. Dear England was subsequently released to cinemas through National Theatre Live on January 24 2024 and has been screened almost 2,500 times across the UK.

In February 2024, the BBC announced it had commissioned a four-part drama of Dear England based on the stage production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Dear England won Best New Play at the 2024 Olivier Awards.