Watch as Gatwick Airport terminal targeted by Just Stop Oil activists causing chaos for passengers
In the video, eco-activists can be seen sitting on the floor as they attempted to block people from getting on their flights at Gatwick Airport terminal. The Just Stop Oil protesters, who have now been arrested, created the blockade at around 8am this morning (Monday 29th July).
The seven activists carried placards in their trademark orange, entered the Southern terminal and tried to obstruct the departure gates by erecting a wall of suitcases with ‘lock-on’ devices.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police responded to a report that protesters were demonstrating near the security entrance at the South Terminal in Gatwick Airport.
"Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure, and a heightened police presence should be expected at this time.
"The airport is functioning as usual, and no disruption has been caused by protest activity."
