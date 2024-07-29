Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage shows seven Just Stop Oil protesters blocking the terminal at Gatwick Airport, as eager holiday-makers step over them to make their flights.

In the video, eco-activists can be seen sitting on the floor as they attempted to block people from getting on their flights at Gatwick Airport terminal. The Just Stop Oil protesters, who have now been arrested, created the blockade at around 8am this morning (Monday 29th July).

The seven activists carried placards in their trademark orange, entered the Southern terminal and tried to obstruct the departure gates by erecting a wall of suitcases with ‘lock-on’ devices.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police responded to a report that protesters were demonstrating near the security entrance at the South Terminal in Gatwick Airport.

"Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure, and a heightened police presence should be expected at this time.