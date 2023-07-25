Gatwick business raises thousands for largest cleft-focused charity

Throughout 2023, DHA, a town planning consultancy firm based in Gatwick is fundraising for the charity, Smile Train, who provide free cleft surgery to children in low-to-middle income countries. As part of their fundraising activity, a team of 20 from the company took on the ‘Medway Medley’ challenge – a 75-mile adventure across land and water. So far, the team have raised £5,425.

Over the course of 2023, DHA is taking on a number of challenges and fundraising activities to raise funds for Smile Train – the world’s largest cleft charity.

The company was inspired to support the charity after one of their Directors, Patrick Reedman, had a daughter born with a cleft in 2021. Thanks to the NHS, Patrick and his family were able to receive high quality, free care for her shortly after birth, but thousands of children across the globe aren’t as fortunate. Through fundraising efforts, Smile Train provides free cleft surgery across the world, ensuring that all cleft-affected children have access to the treatment that they deserve.

Throughout the year so far, DHA has hosted a number of dress down days and cake sales, but their biggest event came in May with a charity football match. Hosted at The Valley (Charlton Athletic Football Club), DHA and their clients met on the pitch for a game – all in aid of Smile Train. After the match there was a raffle, with incredible prizes including footballs signed by Arsenal and Manchester United Football Clubs. The day was a huge success, and with donations from players, and spectators, they raised over £2500.

The DHA team during the Medway Medley challenge

But DHA didn’t stop there. Last month saw the company’s toughest fundraiser to date. On a sunny Friday morning (30th June), 20 of DHA's employees embarked on a 75-mile challenge, which they coined the ‘Medway Medley’.

Starting at 6am, the team walked 22 miles from Turners Hill to Tonbridge, through the beautiful villages of Cowden and Penshurst. Upon arriving in Tonbridge, the team hopped into their canoes, paddling 18 miles down the River Medway. Fortunately, most remained dry and managed to reach Allington Lock for a short break before tackling the third and final leg of the journey on bikes. The final leg of the journey took the group from Allington to Sheerness, on the Isle of Sheppey, arriving just after 11pm.

After more than 17 hours of exercise, the team were exhausted but incredibly proud of what they’d achieved – especially knowing the impact they were making on the lives of cleft-affected children across the world.

Smile Train is the world’s largest cleft lip and palate charity – on a mission to change the world, one smile at a time. Through their unique “teach a man to fish” model, they focus on training local professional to provide world-class cleft care in their own communities. Those professionals then go on to train others, creating a sustainable system for long-term care.

The DHA team are fundraising for Smile Train

Speaking about their latest fundraiser, Patrick Reedman, Director at DHA said “While we all trained extensively for this, using our lunch breaks for bike rides, evenings for hikes and weekends for canoeing, I don’t think any of us could have imagined how challenging the day would be. I am so proud of the whole team that took part and delighted that we have raised so much for Smile Train, a cause very close to my heart.

“If my daughter was born in another country, it is possible that she would have struggled to have the surgery she needed, and we would need Smile Train’s help. We have raised £5,425 for the charity so far, and I can’t wait to see how much more we can raise.”

Ian Vallance, Director of Smile Train UK, said: “A huge congratulations to the team at DHA for their Medway Medley Challenge – what an achievement! We are so grateful for fundraising activities like these, which allow us to carry out our life-changing work, providing free cleft surgeries for cleft-affected children globally.

“We can’t wait to see what the team get up to for the rest of the year and wish them every success in what is coming next.”

If you are interested in sponsoring DHA, please visit DHA Planning is fundraising for The Smile Train (justgiving.com)