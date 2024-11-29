Geneva Lewis and Llŷr Williams combine for final 2024 Chichester Chamber Concert

The final Chichester Chamber Concerts recital of 2024 brings together Geneva Lewis (violin) and Llŷr Williams (piano) in the Assembly Room, Chichester on Thursday, December 5 (tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre).

Kiwi/American violinist Geneva has forged a reputation as a musician of consummate artistry and has been named as one of BBC Radio 3's New Generation Artists. Welsh pianist Llŷr has performed with orchestras around the world, including the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and many others.

Together they will be offering Mozart: Violin Sonata in G, K. 301; Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; Silvestrov: Post Scriptum; Schumann: Papillons; and Franck: Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano.

Llŷr said: “We started working together in July. She is a BBC New Generation Artist so she does quite a lot of work in this country. A mutual friend of both of ours, a Japanese pianist, recommended that we should work together. I'm always quite open. I'm always very happy to work with anybody but when you first sit down with someone it is obvious quite soon that some partnerships will work better than others, and this one certainly gelled from the beginning. I think it is best to a certain extent not to analyse why things work when they work but I think we have got quite similar musical ideas. Again it's best not to analyse but when you meet somebody for the first time, you just sit down and you play together through the whole piece. You don't talk much because you don't want to put into words what you should be expressing through the music. And she is quite similar to me. She is not a very outgoing person. She conveys all her emotions through the music, which is as it should be.

“We did some concerts together in Kings Lynn and Cambridge and the Cheltenham Festival and it is some of the best chamber music experiences I've ever had. She's a very, very technically accomplished player as well as being musically very convincing.

“I have not seen her since the summer. We will meet again on the Sunday (before the Chichester concert) and we've got a recording for the BBC in Maida Vale on the Monday and then we've got two days together practising for Chichester. When it works well, you can just pick it up again straightaway.”

As for the programme: “She chose the Mozart and the Franck and she usually puts in something a bit unusual, something a bit more contemporary so we’ve got this piece by Silvestrov who is a Ukrainian composer who is still alive. This piece was written in the early 1990s. It's very atmospheric. It's very minimalist. Not a lot happens but the silence in between the notes is almost as important as the notes themselves. It is called Post Scriptum, and most of his pieces are called Post something or other. I think he is looking back over several centuries of music and writing something that comes afterwards.

“I'm playing one piece by myself which is the Schumann which is 12 short miniatures which makes for 15 minutes of very original and quixotic changes of mood. It doesn't stay in the same mood for very long. It's one of his earliest pieces and I think it's one of his most original.”