Geoff Downes and Chris Braide join forces at Trading Boundaries in Sheffield Green

Trading Boundaries welcome DBA (Downes Braide Association) on Friday, September 28 (doors 7pm), for their first ever live performance, with a special showcase for their new album Skyscraper Souls.

DBA is the musical collaboration between the legendary Geoff Downes and Chris Braide who joined forces as the result of their close friendship and passion for music.

Andy Hodge (bass), who worked with them on Skyscraper Souls will be joining them on the night.

A spokesperson said; “Wherever musical history is made, Geoff Downes is there. From the first video ever shown on MTV, The Buggles’ ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’, Geoff continues to gain acclaim and break musical ground. He is a founding member of Asia whose album of the same name was the biggest selling in the world in 1982. Together with vocalist/bassist, the late John Wetton, they propelled the band’s global success. With the legendary YES, Geoff joined for the critically acclaimed album Drama in 1980 and then re-joined for ‘Fly From Here’ in 2011. He continues to tour with both YES and Asia.

“Christopher Braide is a multi-instrumentalist, Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter and producer who is based in Los Angeles. He is known for his outstanding work with Sia, Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Marc Almond, David Guetta and many more. GQ magazine named him one of the most successful and influential men in the music industry under 40, and he continues to work with A-listers on both sides of the Atlantic.

“DBA is a labour of love for both Downes and Braide and together they form a unique combination. They have produced three critically acclaimed albums with ‘Skyscraper Souls’ being their most ambitious yet, it features the talents not only of the principals but also guest stars Marc Almond, Kate Pierson (B-52s), Andy Partridge (XTC), Ash Soan (The Voice) and David Longdon (Big Big Train).”

Chris Braide said: “Working with Geoff on the Skyscraper Souls album and its two predecessors has reacquainted me with the kind of music I love. Epic and euphoric. To be able to make music like this with my dear friend is a real pleasure and reminds me why I got into music in the first place. I’m looking forward to opening up the songs in a live setting.”

Geoff Downes added: “It’s been both a revelation and inspiration for me, working with Chris on our DBA project together, and long may it continue. He is extremely gifted, both as a writer and producer, and I am very proud of our collaboration. We immediately hit it off when we first met some eight years ago, and since then, have gently nurtured our way through 3 studio albums. Now, taking this onto the live stage is going to be a real thrill for both of us. Our motto has always been: DBA = Joy and Fun!”

Roger Dean created the cover artwork for ‘Skyscraper Souls’ and the original painting will be on display on the night.

The evening is sponsored by Prog Magazine.

Tickets cost £55 with dining, £25 standing

Call the box office on 01825 790200 or visit www.tradingboundariesmusic.com.

Trading Boundaries is located at Sheffield Green, near Fletching (15 minutes from Haywards Heath, Lewes and Uckfield).

