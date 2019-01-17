Get fit with free exercise classes in Hailsham

A free exercise class scheme launched last year by Hailsham Active in partnership with the Town Council and Our Parks has inspired the community to get active and improve their health.

Since being awarded £5,000 funding by the London Marathon Charitable Trust as part of The Active Spaces programme delivered in partnership with Fields in Trust, Hailsham Town Council has since worked with project partner Hailsham Active (formerly Hailsham & District Sports Alliance) and Our Parks to deliver and operate the Hailsham Active scheme, inspiring the local community to get active and take part in exercise programmes on the site which is now legally protected for future generations to enjoy.

Launched in April 2018, Hailsham Active has provided free and easy access to low-impact exercise at the Western Road recreation ground on Saturday mornings for people of all ages.

The group has grown in recent months and has launched new sessions at the James West Community Centre (Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm / Saturdays from 9am to 10am and 10am to 11pm) and Herstmonceux Surgery (once a week), and in the spring, it is anticipated that more exercise classes will be added at other locations in the town, starting with Hailsham Country Park.

Exercise sessions are led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors and include a range of classes such as yoga, pilates, back-to-exercise and gentle exercise.

To join and book a space, visit www.ourparks.org.uk. Exercise classes are free of charge for the first four weeks. Thereafter, a voluntary contribution of £2.50 per session will be introduced.

Town councillor Stella Van der Geyten, who encourages local residents to take advantage of the many recreational and sports opportunities offered within the town, said, “It is wonderful news that the Town Council and Hailsham Active have been able to work with the community to deliver and expand provision of free, easy access exercises classes.”

“All classes are taken by fully qualified instructors and will help everyone get fit or at least have fun trying. Furthermore, classes are suitable for all fitness levels with the aim of engaging everyone regardless of age and fitness experience. So why not book a session and find out how it works?”

Steve Wennington, founder and chairman of Hailsham Active, said, “We are very grateful to the Town Council which has fully supported our aims of creating more health and fitness opportunities for the residents of Hailsham.”

“We continue to work with the Town Council to promote other opportunities and look forward to rolling out additional exercise classes to other areas as soon as we can. I would also like to thank all those who attend the classes and make it such fun.”

To find out more contact Steve Wennington 07980 643827 or email andreaattilane@gmail.com