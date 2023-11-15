Get in touch! Ark Blacklands Primary call out for alumni ahead of 50th celebrations

Ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration next week, the school is looking for alums to get in touch and share their memories.

Ark Blacklands Primary Academy is inviting former pupils and staff to share their stories, which will become part of an exhibition unveiling next Thursday at a special event (23 November).

Principal Natalie Rankin said, “We’re looking for help; if you have any photos or other archive material, contact us.

"We have made a good start and have received some lovely messages from alumni, but we want to display as many photos and memories as possible from anyone who has been part of the Blacklands community.”

Pupils and staff by their new installation

If you are a former pupil, teacher or governor, please send copies of old photographs and any special written memories you wish to share.

They would also love to know about your career journey and what you are doing now. Please email [email protected] with your memories and news.

Ark Blacklands launched its 50th anniversary celebrations in September with an unveiling of a unique installation.