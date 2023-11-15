Get in touch! Ark Blacklands Primary call out for alumni ahead of 50th celebrations
Ark Blacklands Primary Academy is inviting former pupils and staff to share their stories, which will become part of an exhibition unveiling next Thursday at a special event (23 November).
Principal Natalie Rankin said, “We’re looking for help; if you have any photos or other archive material, contact us.
"We have made a good start and have received some lovely messages from alumni, but we want to display as many photos and memories as possible from anyone who has been part of the Blacklands community.”
If you are a former pupil, teacher or governor, please send copies of old photographs and any special written memories you wish to share.
They would also love to know about your career journey and what you are doing now. Please email [email protected] with your memories and news.
Ark Blacklands launched its 50th anniversary celebrations in September with an unveiling of a unique installation.
The bow of a boat – the school's logo – was installed as a permanent feature upon a bank at the front of the school.