Get ready for some bubbles and botanicals at Horsham wines and spirits show

15 fabulous Sussex producers are coming together at South Lodge, near Horsham on Saturday (25th November 2023) from 1 pm for a celebration of outstanding Sussex wines and spirits.

An afternoon of tasting

It’s a chance to meet the producers, try before you buy, and learn more about our fantastic Sussex drink heritage from industry experts. There will be wines from across the county and a selection of sublime Sussex spirits.

Set in beautiful South Lodge, Bubbles and Botanicals is the perfect way to enjoy a cold winter afternoon and kick off the Christmas season in style.

After last year’s successful event, co-founder of the event Lucy Pitts, explained: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Bubbles and Botanicals. Last year’s event was so much fun and with Sussex leading the way when it comes to outstanding English wines, it’s great to help more people discover some of the amazing Sussex drinks.

"And what better way to spend an afternoon than trying superb wine and spirits at South Lodge!”