Get ready to Race for Life in Sussex in 2023

People are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Sussex.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the county and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.*

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 54,100 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East**. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives. The Sussex Race for Life events take place at:Brighton: 1 July – Stanmer Park – Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.Brighton: 2 July – Stanmer Park - 3k 5k, 10k events.Worthing: 18 June – Steyne Gardens, - 3k and 5k.Eastbourne: 28 May – Sparts Park - 3k 5k, 10k.Horsham: 4 June – Horsham Park – 3k and 5k.Hastings: 11 June – Alexandra Park – 3k, 5k, 10k.Crawley: 22 July – Tilgate Park – 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Events are open to people of all ages and abilities. Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. In some places there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since it began in 1994, around 10m people have taken part, raising more than £920m to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love people to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*** but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, Chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

