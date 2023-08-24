A packed programme of free events for all the family will be taking place in Midhurst throughout September, kicking off on Saturday 9 September with an outdoor cinema event and entertainment.

These exciting events, which are being funded by Chichester District Council and delivered in collaboration with Midhurst Town Council and the Midhurst Town Team, aim to celebrate the beautiful town of Midhurst and to encourage people to come and enjoy its amazing mix of shops, attractions, restaurants and cafes.

The month-long programme kicks off on 9 September with an open cinema and entertainment in the Market Square. People are invited to bring a chair or blanket, sit back and enjoy the show, starting at 1pm with kids’ karaoke and a singer before the film Sing 2 is played on the big screen at 2pm. At 6pm, the evening’s entertainment begins with a professional Elvis tribute act, followed by a screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis at 7pm.

On Saturday 16 September, the town will be filled with fantastic live music from around the world. Starting at 7pm, acts will be performing at restaurants and pubs throughout the evening, featuring music genres for every taste. Earlier on the same day, a Fold Our Town origami event will be taking place at the Old Library from 11am to 3.30pm. This event is part of the popular Culture Spark programme, which is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will bring people of all ages together to make a large paper model inspired by Midhurst.

Get set for a September full of free family events in Midhurst

On 23 September there will be a Get Active Day at The Grange Leisure Centre from 11am to 4pm. Everyone Active will be organising BMX bike displays and a range of activities such as table tennis, slack lining and rollerblading. The last event will be a family fun run the following Saturday (30 September), with a 5k run for anyone over 12 years old or a 2k run for anyone over 4 years old. The runs will begin from the Wharf at 10am and under 6s must be accompanied by an adult. Facilities and the café at The Grange Centre will be open until 2pm.

Free tickets for all of these events can be booked here: https://madhurst.co.uk/series/september-saturdays/

In addition to this new programme, Midhurst will also be hosting its monthly Farmers’ and Artisan Market on Saturday 2 September between 9am and 2pm, as well as a Vintage Fair on Saturday 23 September, which will be offering the perfect opportunity to pick up some homewares, antiques and artisan products between 10am and 4pm. Both markets will take place in the Market Square.

“If you haven’t been to Midhurst for a while then September is going to be a wonderful time to visit!” says Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council. “The town has so much to offer. Not only does it boast an eclectic mix of businesses — with over 100 independent shops, cafes and restaurants — but it also hosts a whole range of activities and events throughout the year, including a market on the first Saturday of every month. This fantastic new programme of events for September 2023 will really add to this, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

“Bringing people together for shared experiences is so important for our communities, creating a positive atmosphere, supporting the local economy, and fostering a sense of belonging. We all understand how challenging it has been for Midhurst residents and businesses since the fire in March, but we can all play our part by supporting the local businesses wherever we possibly can.

“I for one am really looking forward to these special events and hope to see many of you out and about in Midhurst to enjoy the fun, soak up the wonderful history of the town, and help support our local businesses.”

Entry to all of these events is completely free, and people can book their places at: https://madhurst.co.uk/series/september-saturdays/. For details on all of the events, visit: https://visitmidhurst.com/whats-on/ or view the online programme at: https://issuu.com/hooli.co.uk/docs/cdc_-_september_saturdays_leaflet_for_issuu?fr=xKAE9_zU1NQ. You can also follow #LoveMidhurst on social media.

Periods of free parking are available to Midhurst visitors, with the first two hours’ free per day in The Grange car park, and the first hour free per day in both the Post Office and North Street car parks.