Get Steady and Strong with Brighton's Possability People.

Move gently into the new year whilst improving your mobility and balance by joining Possability People’s new Steady and Strong online exercise class.

All you need is a chair, some comfy clothes and Cat Sullivan, our very own personal trainer will guide you through our gentle exercise course. And because it’s online, you can do it from the comfort and privacy of your own home. All you need is a

Steady and Strong has been designed for people who want to improve their strength and overall balance. The class consists of easy to follow lower body exercises completed in a controlled manner. There is no floor work, and it includes some gentle upper body exercises as well.

These classes are designed so that you can drop into one at any time and do not need to complete the whole course.

Each class is instructed by Cat, a personal trainer with years of experience introducing people to exercise. You can see an example of many of the exercises included in the class on Possability People’s You Tube channel: Steady & Strong Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRgGUgZ26gA&list=PLdVyHJMFJWd-_OqFVCVb80PpIWKW7B6Ta_

There is no getting on or off the floor. You will need a sturdy chair and a bit of space to complete the exercises. You are advised to wear comfortable clothes and footwear that stops you slipping on the floor.

The class will take place once a week (up to an hour of exercise per session) virtually over Zoom. Anyone over the age of 16 is able to join. You do not have to make all the classes to join and are welcome to drop in on any of them.

The next set of classes will be:

Tuesday 24th January 2.30pmTuesday 31st January 2.30pmTuesday 7th February 2.30pmTuesday 14th February 2.30pmTuesday 21st February 2.30pmTuesday 28th February 2.30pm

These classes are free although donations to the Steady and Strong JustGiving Page are welcomehttps://www.justgiving.com/campaign/steadystrong2023 .

Jane, one of our participants said: "The exercises are very accessible, with a range of options clearly explained and demonstrated so you can do what is right for you. Cat is a brilliant trainer, giving us lots of encouragement and support and changing exercises from class to class to keep us (quite literally) on our toes. Undertaking exercises and physio alone can be challenging, so having a regular welcoming and supportive environment in which to exercise and learn with others is amazing."

Tickets for the classes, which are free, need to be booked via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/steady-strong-gentle-exercise-class-tickets-506481398497

