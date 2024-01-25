Get your nominations in for Lewes Civic Awards
Lewes Town Council is excited to celebrate community superstars from Lewes Town at this year’s Civic Awards.
The Civic Awards are an annual time to reward those who do something substantial for the community. In every community there are people who work tirelessly for the benefit of others, often quietly and in the background, and whose efforts can be too easily overlooked. Do you know someone like that?
The Lewes Town Council Civic Awards aim to recognise and celebrate those who make significant contributions to Lewes town and its residents.
Last year's winners included:
- Audrey Jarvis for creating Lewes Urban Arboretum, Wildflower Lewes, and voluntary work
- Colin and Kath Reynolds for voluntary work with St Mary’s Social Centre, LOS Musical Theatre and St Mary’s Pantomime
- Debbie Twitchen for voluntary work in the community, founding Tenants of Lewes District and running Landport Hub
- Tim Locke for his voluntary work and support to the Holocaust Memorial Day group
- Belinda Crawford for voluntary work with the homeless and founding Lewes Open Door
Get your nominations in!
Nominations can be made for individuals or groups who have provided long-term service to Lewes residents, or to individuals or groups who have created a recent but highly innovative and demonstrably impactful service.
This could be through specific endeavours or through a combination of a number of factors: those who add social, cultural, educational, economic or environmental value to the town; initiatives to improve quality of life for residents; a sustained contribution to a particular issue which has far-reaching benefits for Lewes; or improving the promotion of the town or enhancing its reputation.
Nomination forms are available on the Lewes Town Council website or in reception at Lewes Town Hall. Nominations are due by January 31 2024.
All nominations will be considered by a panel of councillors and the awards will be presented at the Lewes Town Council Annual Town Meeting on 20 March 2024.