Giant screen sing-along Sing The Musicals fun in Eastbourne

Direct from London’s West End comes the first national tour of Sing the Musicals, promising “the greatest musicals of all time performed by a sensational live band and character singers,” with a giant screen with sing-along lyrics (Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, September 3, 7.30pm).

Tickets £32 on sale at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or on 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “The show features hits from Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, Dirty Dancing, Les Mis, Phantom, Rocky Horror, Mary Poppins, Oliver, We Will Rock You and many more!

“Imagine all your favourite songs from stage and screen performed by an incredible live band with giant MASSAOKE sing-along lyric screens, dazzling dancers, confetti blasters and an unforgettable party atmosphere.

“Since its sell-out debut in London in 2019, Sing the Musicals has toured theatres and festivals across the UK and around the world, from the US to Australia and Dubai, gathering five-star reviews and rave audience feedback along the way. Now it’s Eastbourne’s turn to experience the ultimate night out.

“It’s time to ignite the group chat and gather your friends together or just simply get your vocal cords warmed up and come along for a fun fabulous night out. Extra credit goes to those who dress up as your favourite musical character and get ready to Sing the Musicals!”

