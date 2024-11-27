Giant willow Christmas tree among Chichester's Christmas Tree Stroll delights

Slindon-based artists Mark and Rebecca Ford (Two Circles Design) are among the artists contributing to Chichester BID’s Christmas Tree Stroll.

The stroll features a trail of eleven unique and beautifully decorated trees spread throughout the city centre, promising a “delightful and engaging experience for everyone”, inviting participants to explore Chichester's city centre at their own pace in a “festive adventure perfect for all ages” with no fixed route.

Inspired by Chichester Festival Theatre's family-friendly production Hey! Christmas Tree, each of the eleven trees along the stroll blends creativity and Christmas charm. Among the trees will be seven sculptures which have been specially commissioned and designed by local artists to incorporate eco-friendly elements.

Rebecca and Mark’s Woven Winter Tree outside The Guildhall in Priory Park is sponsored by Chichester District Council and features a grand archway made using local willow.

Rebecca said: “We are doing a six-metre tall Christmas tree made from willow and a little bit of hazel. You will be able to walk through it, and there will be a giant star on top.”

Mark said: “Last year we were inside the Guildhall, and that was a winter spire with white paper butterflies that had been made by local groups. Lots of different groups came to do the workshops. This year we have had the opportunity to do it again and this year we are outside.”

Rebecca added: “We love the idea of creating something that is spectacular and that will wow people. Also something that is magical. And the Guildhall has a very rich history.

“And also we wanted to show the lovely quality of willow. Willow is so easy to work with and you can create some lovely big works quite quickly. It's got such a lovely quality and a really beautiful smell and it's such an ancient material as well that has been used for millennia.”

As Mark says: “Basketry is older than pottery. It's something that human beings have done since the beginning of time, and it's such a great material to work with. We grow our own willow and we manage the cutting.”

Other trees include:

Tree of 100 Stars at The Cloisters, Chichester Cathedral. Created by milliner Vicki Brown and sponsored by Kiwi Recruitment, this lantern-inspired sculpture dazzles with 100 stars.

The Remembrance Tree at Fernleigh House, North Street. Crafted by freelance creative art director, prop designer and producer Lisa Kebell, and supported by Chichester Festival Theatre, the Remembrance Tree invites reflection with its messages to loved ones.

Here is Home in St Martin’s Gardens is the work of textile designer, florist and artist Mandy Coupar, and is sponsored by Chichester City Council. The tree evokes feelings of warmth and familiarity with decorations made from recycled materials.

Silver Threads at Draper’s Yard is sponsored by Blue Spire Accountants and was created by contemporary metalwork sculptor Helen Solly. This sculpture draws inspiration from rain over a spider’s web, using recycled milk bottles and shimmering silver string.

This Bug Hotel Is Not Just For Christmas in Bishop’s Palace Gardens is sponsored by Chichester BID and crafted by artist Bec Hopkins, who has a particular passion and connection with the natural world. The sculpture celebrates biodiversity and encourages a deeper appreciation for insects.

Home for Christmas at Chichester Festival Theatre is a tree sculpture made by milliner and eco-friendly theatre set designer Jennifer Taillefer. Sponsored by Henry Adams, the tree has been designed with the theme of friendship and finding home.

For more information and to download the Christmas Tree Stroll map, visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk/christmastreestroll. Participants in the stroll are invited to take photos of their favourite Christmas tree and share on social media using #ChristmasinChichester.