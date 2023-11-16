Gift joy this Christmas with festive hot chocolate pop up store in Rye
The Rye festive offering opened its doors on Saturday 11th November, and will remain open to the public 9am - 6pm, Thursday - Saturday until the New Year. Located on Tower Forge, Knoops boasts pride of place in the centre of the town this festive season, allowing shoppers to browse the whole Knoops Christmas range with a warming hot chocolate in hand.
With delectable and unique gifting options available at all price points, including a range of plant-based options, Knoops’ new pop-up store has presents for partners, family, friends and loved ones, whether they’re foodies, chocoholics or Knoops converts. From the Knoops Hot Chocolate Selection Box (£18), or seasonal specials such as the Knoops Festive Spice Pouch (£4.95), Knoops Gingerbread Marshmallows (£8.95) and much more, shoppers are spoilt for choice.
As part of Knoops’ festive wrapping service, shoppers can finish off their gift choice with a festive box band with Christmas tree design adorning all Christmas gift sets, or it can be bought for £1.50 for those building their own gift sets. For tubes of chocolate flakes, a Christmas tube wrap can be added for just £1.00. Chocolate fanatics can choose between a wide variety of chocolate percentages, from 28% White to 100% Extra Dark. The 38% chocolate, as well as each chocolate percentage over are also vegan-friendly.
Knoops Christmas pop-up is open 9am - 6pm, Thursday - Saturday at Tower Forge, Tower St, Rye, TN31 7LD.