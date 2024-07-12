Gift of giving boosts school's bursary coffers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme which helps children secure an independent school education that may otherwise be out of reach has been boosted to the tune of £27,000.

The amazing amount for the Highfield School Centenary Bursaries Fund was raised through an incredible whole-school effort involving every year group at Highfield and Brookham in Liphook.

The occasion was Giving Day, a two-day fundraising extravaganza which saw nursery, pre-prep and prep school children work together to raise money through a series of challenges unique to them.

Challenges included a car wash, rowing marathon, bake sale, swimathon and colour run, and the cash – an impressive £27,017 – was raised through sponsorship of each year-group activity, raffle tickets for unique prizes donated by Highfield and Brookham teachers, proceeds from a family golf day and the sale of wristbands which gave children access to fun stalls and activities throughout Giving Day.

Highfield and Brookham School raised more than £27,000 on Giving Day

The coffers were swelled further by corporate sponsorship from estate agent Knight Frank and care provider Ranger Home Care. Sushi specialist Little Fish and Silver Linings Wellbeing put on a wellness retreat for parents, while the Hawkley Inn and Gilco ice cream donated a percentage of their takings from their food stalls at the Giving Day.

To add extra spice to proceedings, and to encourage people to dig deep for the bursaries fund, brave staff members, including Highfield and Brookham Head Suzannah Cryer, faced daring forfeits for every £5,000 raised. Mrs Cryer and Mrs Hunter, Head of Pre-prep, were doused in a heady mix of iced water, custard and baked beans while Mr Figgis, Head of Upper Prep, had a close shave with a razor.

Highfield and Brookham, a nursery, pre-prep and prep school on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, has awarded 22 bursaries since the fund’s inception in 2007. The bursaries are covered jointly by the fund and the school, covering all school fees and providing additional support for music lessons, sports equipment, school trips and uniform. This year, three children who are being supported by the Bursaries Fund have secured fully-funded places at their senior schools ahead of starting in September.

Mrs Cryer said: “The amount of money raised by our whole school community on Giving Day was nothing short of phenomenal and will help ensure that we can continue to offer life-changing opportunities for children for years to come.

“The way the children selflessly set about their year-group challenges with such energy and enthusiasm in order to reach their goals and raise as much money as they possibly could fills me with an enormous sense of pride.”

And she added: “The purpose of the bursary is to make a difference in a child’s life, not just academically but also physically, emotionally and socially. Ours are awarded to children we believe will gain the most from attending, ensuring they reach their full potential.

"These are the children we believe will engage with all of the opportunities Highfield and Brookham has to offer - ensuring they build life-long skills and develop long-lasting positive experiences and relationships."