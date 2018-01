A young girl suffered a serious head injury after a collision with a car.

The 12-year-old was walking in Station Approach, Seaford, shortly after 3.30pm Tuesday (January 16) when the accident happened.

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Police are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted online at sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 808 of 16/01.