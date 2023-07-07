Girlguiding Sussex Central county awards evening

Deborah Phillips Chair of Awards the Committee welcomed members of the county, recipients’ families and friends together with invited guests

County Commissioner, Wendy Colson welcomed all guests, particularly the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, various local mayors and councillors, Girlguiding ambassadors and the guest speaker, Rebecca Ostach, Inspector for Sussex Police. She remarked that in addition to the many adult awards being presented that evening she was delighted to be able to recognise the achievements of many of the younger members of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 50 young people and volunteers received, certificates and awards.

Brownie Gold Awards

Recognition was given in various categories;

Claudia Christer (Young Leader, Parkminster division) received both a Hero Award and Young Person’s Awardforher continued commitment to Girlguiding despite multiple health issues, supporting others, raising funds for charity & being an inspiration to others.

Helen Lewis (Leader, Burgess Hill division), Hero Award; given in recognition in using her first aid skills learnt in Girlguiding to assist in helping members of the public on several occasions.

Programme Gold Awards; a total of over 30 were presented to girls from all sections, from Burgess Hill, Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Parkminster, South Down and Worth divisions who had completed all the appropriate clauses in their respective programmes.

Guide Gold Awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Bullen (Crawley division, Commonwealth Award; awarded for completing a variety of challenges associated with the Commonwealth.

Dionne Rapley (Horsham division),Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award. Dionne also spoke about what skills she had learnt whist completing the award.

Long Service Awards for Adult volunteers were presented to Amanda Fisk (leader Haywards Heath division) for 30 years, Karen Kemp (leader, East Grinstead division), and Jane Hains (leader, Burgess Hill division) for 40 years, also leaders from Burgess Hill were Veronica Gibbs & Sue Mitchell and together with Lorrayne Parrett (leader, East Grinstead division) were presented with their 50 years long service award. Finally, three members had been involved in volunteering for Girlguiding in a variety of capacities for over 60 years each! They were, Gill Crook (Worth division), Pat turner (South Down division) and Chris Griffiths (Horsham division).

Surprise presentations were made to three volunteers; Barbara Carroll (Leader, Parkminster division) and Karen Watkins (leader, South Down division) who both received the Good Service Brooch which is given in recognition of excellent service which has made a difference within Girlguiding Sussex Central. Sandra Luttman (volunteer, Worth division) received highest county award; The Silver Butterfly which is presentedin recognition of long and outstanding service within the county.

Sandra Luttman, Recipient of Sussex Butterfly Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy concluded the evening by thanking Rebecca for her informative presentation from the aspect of women in the force and her reminisces as a guide. She mentioned she was particularly delighted to learn that there were so many links between the ethos of Girlguiding and the Police force; promise to the King, uniform, commitment and service to the community. A smile was raised when Wendy referred to the thunderstorm Rebecca had endured during her first girl guide camp and hoped it had made her realise ‘Girls Can Do Anything’! Finally, she thanked Deborah & her team for organising the event and presented Deborah with a special cake as this was her last as Chair of the Awards Committee.

We’re over 300,000 girls from 4 to 18 who come together to laugh, learn, explore and have adventures. We’re over 70,000 volunteers who make guiding happen by giving our time, talents, enthusiasm and care for girls. We’re 25,000 local groups having fun and exploring activities

We’re her first night away, weekend camping adventures, summer music festivals, emails to her MP about the things she cares about. We’re the badges she collects to capture the journey she’s chosen – anything from mindfulness to rock-climbing to crafting to coding. We’re a powerful collective voice – by girls, for girls – changing the world for the better. We help all girls know they can do anything. We’re Girlguiding

For further information go to

Gill Crook, Pat Turner & Chris Griffiths (60 years service award)

Lorrayne, Sue & Veronica (50 years service award)

Claudia (Hero Award /Young Person’s Award )

Helen (Hero Award)

Amelia (Commonwealth Award)

Dionne (Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award.)

Barbara Carroll (Good Service Brooch)