Girls' Big Night Out for International Women's Day in Lewes

Lewes Town Council is proud to be supporting International Women’s Day 2023 with funding for the Girls Big Night Out event at the All Saints Centre on Friday 17 March.

The council supported a motion brought by Town Councillor Imogen Makepeace to provide financial support for the event at the full council meeting in January.

Organised by Councillor Makepeace in conjunction with Diversity Resource International and Lewes Football Club, the event will take a comedy club format with acts being interspersed with inspirational talks and speeches. The event will also be closed with a DJ set from the brilliant Femme Brûlée.

Intended to be uplifting and joyous, but also based in the reality that navigating the complexities of today's world for young women and girls can be stressful, it will provide an opportunity to find good role models and show the girls and young women of Lewes that they are worthy of respect just in themselves, and that they are cared about.

The Girls Big Night Out event is free, and open to girls and young women up to the age of 30. Free tickets can be booked online via Eventbrite: eventbrite.co.uk/e/girls-big-night-out-tickets-560620118867