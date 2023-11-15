Give back to Eastbourne residents in need with a Christmas table at Bistrot Pierre

Christmas is coming early to Eastbourne, as Bistrot Pierre once again teams-up with local charity Linking Lives Eastbourne to donate meals to residents who may be in need this festive season. Eastbourne diners celebrating with friends and family by eating out this Christmas, will also be contributing towards a free restaurant meal for a resident in their community.

For every Sunday Christmas party booking of six people or more in December, Bistrot Pierre, will gift a free Menu Pierre three-course meal to an Eastbourne resident, redeemable throughout January 2024. This initiative comes after a year that has seen an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, and an increase in those relying on charity support. According to independent think tank The Resolution Foundation, studies have found that a further 1.3 million people have been pushed into poverty during 2023, in addition to increased social isolation.

The Christmas initiative by French restaurant Bistrot Pierre, first introduced last year, will donate dinners to well-deserving Eastbourne residents, nominated by local charity Linking Lives Eastbourne, providing a place for the community to gather and celebrate the festive season together.

Linking Lives Eastbourne offers more than just the befriending service it seems on the tin, with all round support for older residents hoping to get back to being part of the local community. From accompaniment to activities to in person visits, and even a monthly group catch-up over a cup of coffee, the charity and its volunteers are part of the fabric of Eastbourne’s culture.

"At Linking Lives Eastbourne, we believe in the power of friendship in helping to lift the pain of loneliness”, says Mary Northway, Linking Lives Eastbourne project lead. “The issues facing older people in our community can easily lead to a loss of connection. Our volunteer befrienders offer regular contact to many in our local community who feel lonely and isolated and have lost connection with others.

“Being able to attend a meal together is a way of bringing further connection for people and an experience that many would otherwise not have. We want to thank Bistrot Pierre for again partnering with us this Christmas in offering this special event."

“We are delighted to be welcoming back our community charity partners this Christmas”, says Bistrot Pierre’s CEO Nick White. “Community is at the heart of what we do and as families continue to struggle with the cost-of-living this Christmas, we want to open our doors and welcome those most in need to enjoy a well-deserved and much-needed treat on us.

“We hope customers will want to get involved and make a difference to the lives of vulnerable residents in Eastbourne. We are still taking bookings for our Christmas period, so we're encouraging customers to try and be as generous as possible and enjoy a little bit of festive fun with us, which will also help those residents most in need in the area.

“It goes without saying, that we want to say thank you to Linking Lives Eastbourne for all the incredible work they do for the Eastbourne community. And most importantly, we hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas!”

