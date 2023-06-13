Globally renowned psychologist visits University of Chichester to share Dr Albert Bandura’s last published work

The University of Chichester recently welcomed noted US Professor of Psychology Dr Daniel Cervone to campus to discuss the last book written by eminent psychologist Dr Albert Bandura. Dr Cervone, who teaches at the University of Illinois Chicago, worked closely with Dr Bandura at Stanford for many years and edited his final book after Dr Bandura’s death in 2021.

Dr Daniel Cervone from the University of Illinois Chicago and Dr Laura Ritchie from the University of Chichester

Dr Albert Bandura, the most highly-cited figure in contemporary psychology, was known internationally for his groundbreaking lines of research on observational learning, behavioural change, moral behaviour and self-efficacy. His final book, Social Cognitive Theory, was published by Wiley in the UK in May.

Dr Daniel Cervone, Professor of Psychology at the University of Illinois Chicago said: "The perfect location for this book launch event was Chichester, home of Wiley publishing, a new lab on self-efficacy processes directed by Professor Ritchie, and the lovely Chapel of the Ascension."

The event also marked the launch of a new research lab at the University of Chichester, led by Professor Laura Ritchie. The Lab for Self-Efficacy, Performance and Agency is an interdepartmental collaboration between psychology, music and sport, which will research topics related to self-efficacy and performance.

Dr Laura Ritchie, Professor of Learning and Teaching at the University of Chichester said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to have words from Dr Mary Bandura and to have Dr Cervone speak. I could not have hoped for a more perfect event to launch my research lab.”