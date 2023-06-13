Globally renowned psychologist visits University of Chichester to share Dr Albert Bandura’s last published work

Dr Albert Bandura, the most highly-cited figure in contemporary psychology, was known internationally for his groundbreaking lines of research on observational learning, behavioural change, moral behaviour and self-efficacy. His final book, Social Cognitive Theory, was published by Wiley in the UK in May.
Dr Daniel Cervone, Professor of Psychology at the University of Illinois Chicago said: "The perfect location for this book launch event was Chichester, home of Wiley publishing, a new lab on self-efficacy processes directed by Professor Ritchie, and the lovely Chapel of the Ascension."
The event also marked the launch of a new research lab at the University of Chichester, led by Professor Laura Ritchie. The Lab for Self-Efficacy, Performance and Agency is an interdepartmental collaboration between psychology, music and sport, which will research topics related to self-efficacy and performance.
Dr Laura Ritchie, Professor of Learning and Teaching at the University of Chichester said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to have words from Dr Mary Bandura and to have Dr Cervone speak. I could not have hoped for a more perfect event to launch my research lab.”
Professor Ritchie introduced the event and read opening remarks provided by Dr Mary Bandura. Dr Cervone’s talk was followed by a Q and A with Dr Cervone and Dr Ritchie taking questions from the audience.