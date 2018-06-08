Glowing school report hails ‘high academic standards’

Headteacher Tony Smith has spoken of his delight after Priory School in Lewes continued to be rated ‘Good’ following an Ofsted inspection.

The Mountfield Road venue offered ‘a culture of strong pastoral care and high academic standards’ said the report.

The inspectors visited the school in May and praised the ‘stimulating and challenging ethos in the school which enables pupils to make strong progress and achieve well’.

During the one day visit the inspection team visited 31 lessons, studied the work in pupils’ books, met with panels of students and staff and received many responses from parents.

Pupils were positive about Priory School, valuing the enthusiasm and support provided by their teachers.

The inspectors recognised continual improvements made since the last Ofsted inspection in 2015 – when the school was also rated ‘Good’ – and noted the strong progress made by pupils in English, mathematics and science.

Headteacher Mr Smith said: “We are delighted that the Ofsted team recognised the hard work of all of our staff to make improvements, and the strong progress made by our students.

“I am grateful to our governors who provide strong support and challenge and to the many parents who support the school; it is pleasing that this also has been recognised.

“We accept that this is a job that is never complete and will continue to improve our school despite the many challenges we face in the current educational climate.”

Ofsted told Mr Smith: “Your principled and aspirational leadership embeds a culture of strong pastoral care and high academic standards.

“You are determined to provide high-quality education for all pupils regardless of their ability or circumstances. You balance effectively your pursuit of excellence with the well-being of staff and pupils.

“Therefore, staff at the school respect and trust you and the leadership team. Morale is high at your inclusive school, and everyone shares your determination to provide the best for every pupil.

“There is a stimulating and challenging ethos in the school which enables pupils to make strong progress and achieve well.

“However, you and your leadership team are not complacent, and you are implementing innovative plans to help pupils achieve even greater success.”