Glyndebourne announces "bold" programme for Festival 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glyndebourne is to stage its first ever productions of Tosca and L’Orfeo as part of a bold programme for Festival 2026 including a major collaboration with South African director and visual artist William Kentridge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Langridge, artistic director of Glyndebourne, said: “A summer of firsts begins with Puccini’s Tosca, directed by Ted Huffman who makes his Glyndebourne debut. Tosca is the first Puccini opera for Glyndebourne’s music director Robin Ticciati, who will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra in the first of two performance runs. The opening cast for Tosca includes Caitlin Gotimer as Floria Tosca, Matteo Lippi as Mario Cavaradossi and Vladislav Sulimsky as Baron Scarpia. The second cast will be conducted by Canadian Jordan de Souza and will feature Natalya Romaniw as Floria Tosca, Atalla Ayan as Mario Cavaradossi and Alfred Walker as Baron Scarpia.

“The distinct visual style of William Kentridge will be showcased in his Glyndebourne debut production of Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo, an opera never seen at Glyndebourne before. Jonathan Cohen will conduct the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment with a cast of period specialists including Krystian Adam as Orfeo, Francesca Aspromonte as La Musica/Euridice, Leia Lensing as Proserpina, Callum Thorpe as Caronte and Davide Giangregorio as Plutone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The third new production at Festival 2026 will see Glyndebourne favourite Laurent Pelly direct Richard Strauss’ deftly interwoven story of love and art: Ariadne auf Naxos. The cast includes Rachel Willis-Sørensen as Ariadne, David Butt Philip as Bacchus and Alina Wunderlin performing another key coloratura role as Zerbinetta, after impressing as the Queen of the Night in Festival 2024. Robin Ticciati will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra.”

Stephen added: “Festival 2026 presents masterpieces from three-and-a-half centuries of opera, ranging from Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo in 1607 (arguably the first masterpiece of the form) to Britten’s Billy Budd in 1951. Our new L’Orfeo brings William Kentridge, Jonathan Cohen and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment together, while Billy Budd unleashes the London Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Nicolas Carter, and Allan Clayton singing his first Captain Vere in Michael Grandage’s extraordinary production. In between them you can find Mozart, Rossini, Puccini and Strauss. We are excited and proud to have assembled outstanding international artists – singers, directors, designers, conductors – to bring these great works of music theatre to life in a packed summer of opera at Glyndebourne.

“The first of three revivals in 2026 will be Mariame Clément’s witty version of Rossini’s Il turco in Italia, which was first staged at Festival 2021 and showcases the composer at his comedic best. Vincenzo Milletarì will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra and a cast which includes Rodion Pogossov (returning as Don Geronio), David Portillo as Narciso, Elena Villalón as Fiorilla, Péter Kálmán as Selim and Anle Gou as Albazar.

“The second revival is Michael Grandage’s Billy Budd, not seen at Glyndebourne for over a decade after its acclaimed premiere at Festival 2010. Grandage’s production of Britten’s opera plunges the audience below deck, recreating an 18th-century ship. Nicholas Carter will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra and a cast featuring Thomas Mole in the title role, and recent Olivier Award-winner Allan Clayton (Captain Vere) and Sam Carl (John Claggart) making their role debuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David McVicar’s productions at Glyndebourne have become some of the opera house’s best-loved: his gorgeous 2015 production of Mozart’s Die Entführung aus dem Serail will be the final revival of the season. Evan Rogister will conduct the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and a cast filled with young rising stars, including Liv Redpath as Konstanze, Anthony León as Belmonte (in his UK debut), Julie Roset as Blonde, Thomas Cilluffo as Pedrillo and Michael Mofidian as Osmin (a role debut).”