Glyndebourne hails new appointment as ‘a great fit’

Stephen Langridge has been appointed Artistic Director of Glyndebourne, it was announced on Friday.

He is currently Director for Opera and Drama at Gothenburg Opera, Sweden, a role he has occupied for five years. He will take up his new role at Glyndebourne in spring 2019.

A strong advocate of contemporary music, he has directed several world premieres, including productions for the Royal Opera House, Aldeburgh Festival, Dutch National Touring Opera and Glyndebourne.

His work also includes productions of Otello for Salzburg Festival, Parsifal for the Royal Opera House and La damnation de Faust at Lyric Opera of Chicago as well as several productions at Gothenburg Opera.

A passionate believer in music education and talent development, throughout his career Stephen has alternated between the leading operatic stages and groundbreaking community projects. He is the son of the late tenor Philip Langridge.

Stephen said: “Underlying all my work is the belief that opera is a natural and dynamic form of human expression, to which everybody should have access, both as a participant and audience. I am thrilled to take up this appointment as Artistic Director of Glyndebourne, and join the superb team of talented and ambitious people making extraordinary and transformational opera experiences.”

Gus Christie, Executive Chairman of Glyndebourne and acting Artistic Director, said: “I am delighted that Stephen will be joining Glyndebourne as our new Artistic Director - having worked here as a director back in the 1990s, he has a strong understanding of the company. From both his work as a stage director all around the world and his experience running the Gothenburg Opera house, I am confident that he will be a great fit for the company and I am very much looking forward to having him co-leading Glyndebourne in the coming years.”

Robin Ticciati, Music Director of Glyndebourne, said: “I am hugely looking forward to creating Glyndebourne’s next chapter with Stephen. His vision of what opera can represent for people today and how it can develop as an artform excites me greatly.”

As Artistic Director, Stephen will join Sarah Hopwood, Managing Director, who together will co-lead Glyndebourne and ensure it achieves the highest artistic standards, whilst maintaining the financial independence that enables it to be bold and innovative.