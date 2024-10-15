Glyndebourne promises “affordable access to exceptional opera”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glyndebourne is offering thousands of “affordable” tickets to main-stage events this autumn season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 14,000 tickets at less than £50 have been released, a more than 50 per cent increase on 2023. Every autumn Glyndebourne seeks to provide “affordable access to exceptional opera and music and shine a spotlight on emerging talent.”

The autumn season opens with Verdi’s timeless classic La Traviata (until Nov 2). The revival of Glyndebourne’s 2014 production will be conducted by Adam Hickox as he takes up the role of principal conductor of the Glyndebourne Sinfonia. Elisa Verzier stars as Violetta, with Matteo Desole and Seehoon Moon sharing the role of Alfredo Germont. Two former members of the Glyndebourne Chorus will make principal role debuts in this production: 2022 Kathleen Ferrier Award-winner Esme Bronwen-Smith (Flora Bervoix) and Georgia Mae Ellis (Annina), who grew up close to the Sussex venue in Laughton and was a member of Glyndebourne Youth Opera as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossini’s sparkling comedy Il turco in Italia runs untilOctober 30, its first revival since the critically-acclaimed premiere at Glyndebourne Festival 2021. The opera will be conducted by BBC Music Magazine Rising Star Olivia Clarke, who has previously worked as an assistant conductor at Glyndebourne on various productions. Leading the cast are Fabio Capitanucci (Don Geronio), Inna Demenkova (Donna Fiorilla) and Michael Mofidian (Selim).

A concert pairing Beethoven's Fourth Symphony and Tippett's A Child of Our Time takes place on October 29 and November 1. The performances will be dedicated to Glyndebourne’s former music director Sir Andrew Davis, a champion of Sir Michael Tippett who conducted the UK premiere of the composer’s final opera New Year at Glyndebourne in 1990. The soloists will be Nadine Benjamin, Sam Carl, Kieran Carrel and Beth Taylor.

Stephen Langridge, artistic director of Glyndebourne, said: “The autumn season at Glyndebourne is designed to offer a platform to new talent and affordable access to exceptional opera and music. Our artists and musicians will also be working in local communities giving hundreds of people opportunities to participate in opera and singing projects alongside professionals. That includes masterclasses where amateur singers can sing with the Glyndebourne Chorus, visits to local care homes and universities, and partnerships with local schools.”

In November, musicians from Glyndebourne will tour local care homes with a new commission from composer Lucy Armstrong inspired by Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling. Also that month, participants of Jerwood Pit Perfect, a development scheme for orchestral musicians, will give public recitals at Glyndebourne and other venues and deliver workshops for university students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Voice Festival of Singing – run in partnership with Create Music – returns to Glyndebourne on December 10 and 11. The festive concert is a chance for local schoolchildren to experience the thrill of singing on stage with the Glyndebourne Chorus at venues including Brighton Centre, De La Warr Pavilion and Glyndebourne. Ahead of those events, singers from the Glyndebourne Chorus visit schools to rehearse with the young people, growing their skills and confidence ahead of the performances.

The season culminates with three separate events celebrating the joy of the festive season. A Choral Celebration (December 7 and 13) will feature Vivaldi's radiant Gloria set alongside festive Baroque favourites; Christmas Concerts (December 8-15) is a celebration for all the family featuring sing-along carols and opera highlights; and A Chilled Christmas Celebration (December 14) is a shorter performance of a Christmas Concert, ideal for those who feel more at ease being able to move around during the show.

Glyndebourne’s annual autumn exhibition of Sussex-based artists, Fair Ground, opens on October 10 alongside the autumn season, featuring 16 contemporary artists working in print, painting, ceramics, stained glass and textiles.