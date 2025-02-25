Glyndebourne puts the focus on climate change with huge community opera

Fifteen-year-old Abigail Brainwood from Brighton is loving the fact that she knows she is on the verge of a truly extraordinary experience.

“I'm going to remember this for a long time. I'm going to be telling my children about it and my grandchildren and my great grandchildren if I'm still alive!”

The fact is she is taking part in Uprising, the largest mainstage community opera in Glyndebourne’s history, featuring more than 140 local people performing on stage and in the orchestra pit – a new opera by composer Jonathan Dove and writer April De Angelis about climate change and young people. It asks whether an individual can make a difference.

Performances will be on Friday, February 28 at 7pm, Saturday, March 1 at 3pm and Sunday, March 2 at 3pm. There will also be a dedicated performance for schools on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am.

“I have been to Glyndebourne performances before to watch and I just thought it looked really cool. When I mentioned to people that I am in Uprising and doing it at Glyndebourne they just think it's really cool and amazing too. Opera is really powerful.

“I have always sung. I had classes when I was younger but mainly it’s just me singing at home in my room. It makes me feel nice. Sometimes you can really express your feelings when you're singing. I just sing the songs I love and I have sung a lot of musical theatre. I've been doing that for the past ten years of my life.

“The story is about 15-year-old girl so she is my age and she cares lot about the environment and the trees but her mother and no one really listen to her. She's trying to get people on her side but people won't listen but halfway through all the kids join her and are now ready to stand up and the adults start to say sorry for not having listened.

“I'm in the ensemble, and there is a song called Climate Strike. It's about the whole thing of climate change and caring about the climate a bit like Greta Thunberg. I did a school strike when I was about ten. Me and my friends all had signs and I remember we were chanting something and we kept chanting it and a lot of adults just started watching us. There's something about people standing up and talking about the environment. Over the past 20 years a lot of the environment has changed quite dramatically, and you just think about how it's going to change in the next 20 years.

“Uprising is a big opportunity because it is at Glyndebourne. But especially the ending song which is so powerful and just singing it gives you goosebumps. There have been times when we have made some of the lead roles cry, and you see some of the chaperones getting really emotional when they're more than a hundred of us of singing it.

“I've done a lot of round singing where you are split into three groups. I've done a lot of that in the past and I found it complicated but I think it's trained me for doing opera where there are a lot of different people singing things at the same time and it just builds and builds. We're singing something and the adults are singing something and it just sounds wonderful.”

Abigail is home schooled and she says the fact of being home-schooled has given her the freedom to pursue the things that she loves: “I'm just really excited to perform. I get a tiny little bit of nerves beforehand, pre-stage nerves and then you get on the stage and you are like ‘Here I am, people!’ And in the past I've made my way to the front of the stage. I'm born to perform!”