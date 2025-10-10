Goodwood Art Foundation confirms debut winter season

Goodwood Art Foundation kicks off its winter season with ERASURE, a new exhibition across its gallery spaces.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Richard Grindy said: “The exhibition brings together three international contemporary artists whose work explores the destruction of environment and culture.

“Opening on November 22, the group exhibition features three artists, shown together for the first time. Laís Amaral, a rising Brazilian artist, will show work which explores environmental collapse, desertification, and the erosion of cultural memory. Many of the works will be shown for the first time, marking her debut institutional presentation in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amaral’s paintings will be presented alongside carved soapstone sculptures by one of Brazil’s most renowned living artists Solange Pessoa. Arranged across the gallery floor, Pessoa’s works are reminiscent of runes and cave paintings and bring a sense of urgency in tune with this time of environmental degradation and social and species depletion.

“Palestinian Saudi artist Dana Awartani will present I Went Away And Forgot You, never seen before in the UK. It features a geometric floor composition in coloured sand, recalling Islamic tilework and sacred geometries, paired with a single-channel film of the artist sweeping away the work’s recreation in an abandoned house in Jeddah. It is a meditation on cultural destruction and the fragility of the natural world. Awartani's multicultural background informs much of her work and her long engagement with the craft, history and traditions of the Middle East. In the current political climate, where cities, communities, and historic sites are once again under relentless bombardment, Awartani’s work resonates with renewed urgency.

“Alongside these presentations in The Gallery and the Pigott Gallery at Goodwood Art Foundation, a range of outdoor artworks that were launched for the summer season will remain. Across the wintery 70-acre landscape, featuring ancient woodlands, wooded glades and meadows, designed by Dan Pearson Studio to deliver 24 seasonal moments, works by Rachel Whiteread, Veronica Ryan, Isamu Noguchi, Susan Philipsz, and Rose Wylie can be discovered. A selection of ceramic works by Lubna Chowdhary are displayed in the Foundation’s cafe, 24.

“A nourishing winter menu featuring organic, locally sourced and foraged ingredients will be introduced, making 24 the go-to destination for a memorable meal in an unbeatable location. A set menu for £35 per person will be available on weekdays through October, November and December, including entry to the Foundation’s landscape and exhibitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “As a new destination for contemporary art, we intend to be as ambitious as possible with our art programme, presenting new work and introducing world-class art to new audiences. Following a highly successful summer opening season, where we welcomed thousands of local, national and international art lovers to our grounds in West Sussex, we are now delighted to be showing three internationally important artists as part of our first winter season. All three explore pertinent themes around environmental and cultural collapse which has a resonance with Goodwood Art Foundation’s commitment to fostering deeper relationships between people and the environment. Throughout the winter months, incredible artwork from our inaugural season remains to surprise and delight visitors as they meander through the paths in our changing landscape.”