Goodwood Art Foundation enjoys excellent opening weeks

The Goodwood Art Foundation – a new venture placing the best in contemporary art in the most stunning of natural settings – has enjoyed the best possible start in its first weeks since opening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultant curator is Ann Gallagher, an independent curator working internationally, with extensive experience of curating and commissioning in various roles. From 2006-2019 she was director of collections, British Art at Tate, London.

“We are so delighted with the response,” she says. “It has been absolutely wonderful. It is exactly what we hoped for – that people would really enjoy visiting both for the landscape and for the art. We're so pleased that they have been so excited by this new venture for the Sussex area, this new part of Goodwood. Part of the site is where Cass Sculpture was but the Art Foundation is three times the size of that site. We have been very happy to reuse and refurbish the buildings and add a new building by the same architect. It has gone really so well so far. It's such a rare opportunity to enjoy art and enjoy the landscape at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been involved for three years now. It was very much an idea at the beginning and there was a lot of research about what the art foundation could be and how it would differ and compared to what there was before. There was lot of research about the artists and how we might feature them, how we might show their work there, and a lot of that had to be done in the imagination because the landscape was still being planned. It was very useful that we had quite a long lead-in time.

“It was a very gradual process. In terms of the format, we decided to work around one regularly changing annual exhibition showing an artist in depth but also around that to show a lot of new work within the landscape. It was like programming two exhibitions. The big one-person exhibition and also giving opportunities to other artists.

“It is a very unique landscape and what Dan Pearson has done with his very naturalistic landscape will be very inspiring for all the artists we have here.

“For me, what is really exciting is that you can visit and just experience the landscape alone if you want to. The landscape is beautiful and that's fine just to enjoy that. You don't have to encounter a work of art every few steps but at the same time you can just visit for the art and have a wonderful experience enjoying the art within the landscape and also within the galleries. We are not confined just to showing sculpture. We are able to show range of mediums by using our galleries. It means that we can be very flexible in what we show and how we show it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the future: “It's a balance really. Everyone wants to have an exhibition that is acclaimed critically but we want every visitor to get something out of the experience. It is really important for people to enjoy what we are doing here for whatever reason they're coming. Everyone here in the team is so excited by what we're doing. It's really important to have that passion.

“And the good thing about the Art Foundation is that the landscape is constantly evolving, constantly changing and now that the footprint has expanded to 70 acres, there are lots of future plans for what to do with the landscape.”