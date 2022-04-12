Goodwood Members' Meeting: Driver airlifted to hospital following 'serious incident'

The incident happened before 5pm at a Goodwood Members meeting during the A.F.P. Fane Trophy for Frazer Nash racing cars, according to reports.

A man is being treated at Southampton hospital for a number of injuries to his chest. South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Goodwood said: "On Sunday at the 79th Members’ Meeting during the AFP Fane Trophy, there was a serious incident involving one of the drivers.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

"He was treated at the scene by the on-site medical team, before being airlifted to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

The announcement had been made just after 5pm on Sunday from the Goodwood Festival of Speed Twitter page.

A spokesperson said: "Thank you for your patience. There has been a serious incident on the track. The driver is currently receiving medical attention on site. We will provide an update as soon as we can."

The update read: "Following the earlier incident, the driver has been treated at the motor circuit and has been assessed by the air ambulance team. They have been airlifted to hospital for further specialised care."

Frazer Nash Car Club also posted an update to the members news page which said the man injured in the crash is being 'extremely well looked after' by hospital staff who are said to have a 'positive outlook'.