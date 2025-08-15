Goodwood Revival represents "timelessness, beauty and wonderful community"

For Paula Sutton, Goodwood Revival represents “timelessness, beauty and a sense of wonderful community.”

As she says: “The people that come along have the same ethos of enjoying the past and wanting to take the best elements from it which is not to say that things were perfect back then. They weren't. But it's about appreciating the good things and taking those good things forward. It is not about an idealised version of the past. It is not just about dressing up, and it is not about trivialising it. It's about celebrating all that we love about it.”

And that's one of the many, many reasons Paula keeps on coming back to Goodwood Revival, this year with a threefold role on the Revival Style Stage. She will be interviewing Richard E Grant on Friday, September 12; leading the Vintage at Home panel discussion on Saturday, September 13; and will be head judge of the Best Dressed celebrity judging panel each day of the event (September 12-14).

“I met my husband at university and I think I remember seeing him in his vintage Triumph Herald. I always knew he had a love of vintage cars. We got chatting about those sorts of things and we got together and the year before we got married was the first Revival in 1998. My husband and his family are vintage car nuts and they were invited to the first one which was relatively small back then and was very much about car enthusiasts, very much celebrating the golden era of the sport and about the cars that had appeared during that era.

“I was going to lots of car meets but this one was a wonderful event because this one also had the idea that you dress in clothes from that era which was very much music to my ears. For me to have an excuse to wear something from the 40s and 50s was amazing.

“It just really resonates with me, that era. My parents were from the Windrush generation and a lot of the photos that I have of my parents and their family and their family before they came across, they were all in 40s and 50s clothes. Everybody had a hat. Everybody had gloves. Everybody had beautiful tailoring, and I think just the whole thing evokes such a rich history for me, both of the Caribbean but also a history that is very British. It is part of my past. Also my parents were very much of that make-do-and-mend mentality. They handed down napkins and tablecloths, and that mentality was very much part of my growing up. Plus also in the 80s everybody was into army surplus and getting old dinner jackets and wearing them over our dresses. The whole idea just resonated up with my teenage years and my upbringing.”

Paula was the bookings editor at Elle Magazine for many years and then took a career break to move her family to Norfolk and do up a beautiful home there in the countryside. In filling the home with vintage pieces, and dressing in a mixture of vintage and modern pieces, she grew an online presence as a tastemaker in the space and became known for her joie de vivre and cottage core aesthetic.

Her first book is all about her home and personal style, but she now writes cosy crime fiction, the first of which was called The Potting Shed Murder and came out in 2024. The second came out this summer and is called The Body in the Kitchen Garden.