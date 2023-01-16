Goodwood's Goodwoof offers dog owners the chance to win £500 per month

Over the next few months, the Goodwoof team are looking for the coolest, the best and most hilarious video content of local hounds. Throughout January, they want to dog owners to submit video of the muddiest dogs! Judges will sift through videos of canines bounding through mud, watch couldn't-be-more-caked videos and before and after the deluge footage to find the muckiest pup.

Goodwoof - the ultimate dog's day out at Goodwood

Goodwoof, which takes place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 this year, celebrates all that Goodwood loves about dogs.

There is a long lineage of much loved hounds stretching back centuries on the estate which still prides itself on being super dog friendly since guests can bring their dogs to the hotel and in Goodwood's restaurants and cafes.

The Duke of Richmond said: "This new competition, which launched on Saturday January 14, seeks to share our love of dogs with owners who, thanks to the cost of living crisis, might be struggling to care for their much loved dogs in the way they would like to. Each month, from now until we stage Goodwoof in May, there'll be a chance to win £500 to help towards those costs.

"A judging panel will be looking at submitted video content from competition entrants on a variety of themes each month. Full entry details are available on Instagram or Facebook @goodwoofdogs but, essentially, competition entrants need to submit a video that they've filmed or already have, of their muddy dog, upload it to Instagram or Facebook tagging @goodwoofdogs and using the #goodwoofdogs and that's it."

