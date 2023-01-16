Goodwood's Goodwoof offers dog owners the chance to win £500 per month

Goodwoof, which takes place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 this year, celebrates all that Goodwood loves about dogs.
There is a long lineage of much loved hounds stretching back centuries on the estate which still prides itself on being super dog friendly since guests can bring their dogs to the hotel and in Goodwood's restaurants and cafes.
The Duke of Richmond said: "This new competition, which launched on Saturday January 14, seeks to share our love of dogs with owners who, thanks to the cost of living crisis, might be struggling to care for their much loved dogs in the way they would like to. Each month, from now until we stage Goodwoof in May, there'll be a chance to win £500 to help towards those costs.
"A judging panel will be looking at submitted video content from competition entrants on a variety of themes each month. Full entry details are available on Instagram or Facebook @goodwoofdogs but, essentially, competition entrants need to submit a video that they've filmed or already have, of their muddy dog, upload it to Instagram or Facebook tagging @goodwoofdogs and using the #goodwoofdogs and that's it."
All entries will be reviewed and the winner announced on Goodwood's social media strands on Saturday 4 February 2023. Full terms and conditions are available @goodwoofdogs Early Bird tickets are available for Goodwoof at goodwood.com Children under 12 and dogs go free but must be registered online.